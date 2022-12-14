AEW Secures the Rights to Roundball Rock (‘NBA on NBC’ Theme)

AEW President Tony Khan has secured the rights to “Roundball Rock,” the iconic theme song NBC used for many years for their NBA broadcasts.

Khan announced the news on Twitter and also noted that it’s his favorite song. Khan tweeted: “We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming!”

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Card

(AEW)

AEW has loaded up the card for this show with two title bouts featured, including the fourth match between Death Triangle and The Elite in their AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series. Also, MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks in the likely main event.

Here’s the full card:

AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

House of Black in action

AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

Chris Jericho in action

You can hear the song below in the preview video for the special edition of Dynamite: