AEW Star Undergoes Reconstructive Knee Surgery (Report)

According to a new report, one of AEW’s injured wrestlers is already on the way to recovering.

A few weeks ago, during the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, AEW star Santana suffered an injury. He injured his left knee during a spot with Daniel Garcia just minutes after he entered the match. It was a non-contact injury.

Dave Meltzer reported, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Santana had “reconstructive knee surgery and looks to be out about eight months.”

This confirms what Chris Jericho said on the True Gordie Podcast. Jericho said that Santana injured his knee doing a simple rock bottom and that he would be out for eight months.

It was previously reported that Santana attended a live event in Puerto Rico last weekend to relinquish a championship that he was holding. He was also seen walking on crutches at the indie wrestling event.

Santana addresses the @LAWEWRESTLING fans at #summerfest due to injury he is relinquishing the LAWE World championship pic.twitter.com/0PCteQt65z — Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) July 17, 2022

Konnan recently confirmed reports of there being a rift between Proud & Powerful or Santana & Ortiz. They had not worked a normal tag team match together in 2022. Before he was injured, Santana had been working as a singles star on the indie scene this year.