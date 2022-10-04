Another AEW Star may have Teased Leaving the Promotion

AEW may be losing its ‘Chairman’ soon enough going by a recent tweet by Shawn Spears.

On Twitter, Spears tweeted a simple “goodbye” which many saw as him teasing his exit from the promotion.

Spears’ tweet did not last long, as it was quickly deleted, feeling fan speculation that he was teasing an exit, and had been told to delete his tweet.

Shortly after, Sammy Guevara tweeted in response to Spears “You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful b*tch.”

It has been suggested that Spears could be looking for an extended break from AEW, as his wife Cassie Lee is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Departures

Spears has teased an AEW exit, and he’s not the only one who may want out.

In recent weeks, Andrade El Idolo has teased leaving AEW, and will put his career on the line against Preston ’10’ Vance’s mask on this week’s Rampage.

Miro has also teased an exit, liking tweets suggesting that he would do better in WWE.

Shawn Spears

Spears joined AEW in 2019 at the company’s debut Pay Per View, ‘Double or Nothing,’ coming up short in the Casino Battle Royal.

After his signing was confirmed in June, Spears would establish himself as a heel at Fyter Fest, hitting Cody Rhodes in the head with a chair, busting the American Nightmare open.

Calling himself the ‘Chairman’ of AEW, Spears aligned with Tully Blanchard and would use a loaded glove, gifted by Blanchard to pick up victories.

After a lengthy absence, Spears returned to TV in March 2021, aligning with FTR, Wardlow, and MJF to become ‘The Pinnacle.’

When Wardlow split from the group, the heavyweight would face Spears in a Steel Cage match on the May 25, 2022, AEW Dynamite, which Wardlow won.