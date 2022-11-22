AEW Star Responds to Seth Rollins’ Shot at Cody Rhodes During WWE Raw

United States Champion Seth Rollins was interviewed tonight during WWE RAW ahead of his title match this Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Visionary will be putting the title on the line against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at the premium live event. Last week on Raw, Austin Theory attacked Seth Rollins after his successful title defense over Finn Balor in the main event.

On this week’s edition of RAW, Seth claimed that Austin Theory made a massive mistake by attacking him. He noted that Theory didn’t make a mistake by attempting the cash-in, but crossed the line last week. Seth reminded everyone that he was the superstar that put Cody Rhodes on the shelf and said he will do the same to Austin Theory.

Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as former CEO Vince McMahon‘s handpicked opponent for Rollins. The American Nightmare defeated Seth three times in a row before tearing his pectoral muscle while training for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory then brawled in the ring and the All Mighty dominated. Theory hit Bobby with a chair but Lashley no sold it. He chased Austin backstage and Theory threw Mustafa Ali in the way. Theory had just beaten Ali in a singles match and Bobby inflicted more punishment on Mustafa with the Hurt Lock as Austin escaped.

During Seth’s promo on Raw, Cody Rhodes’ brother and All Elite Wrestling star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to respond to Rollins’ shot at the American Nightmare. Dustin tagged Seth and hit him with the middle finger emoji in response to the promo.