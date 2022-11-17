AEW Star Booked for Full Gear Possibly Injured

This weekend’s AEW Full Gear card may be forced to change as Anthony Bowens is believed to be injured.

Bowens and Max Caster are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Swerve in Our Glory this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

The Acclaimed captured the titles from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at September’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special, making Bowens the first openly gay champion in the promotion’s history.

Bowens Injured

Fightful Select reports that sources who spoke to them said that Bowens may have suffered an aggravated shoulder injury during Dynamite.

On last night’s show, Bowens faced Swerve Strickland after The Acclaimed debuted their special music video featuring Paul Wight as Captain Insano.

The finish of the match saw Strickland hit Bowens with the JML Driver for the pinfall victory.

Fightful added that they can’t say for certain if this is legit or if it’s being worked into a story.

AEW has not publicly commented on Bowens’ status and he remains booked for Full Gear at this time.

Previous Injury

If Bowens is indeed injured, it won’t be the first time that he will have been hurt during his AEW tenure.

In May, Bowens underwent a procedure on his knee that kept him out of action for months, after suffering a knee injury in March of this year.

Despite the injury, Bowens continued to appear on AEW programming and used a wheelchair to get around.