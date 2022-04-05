Tuesday, April 5, 2022
AEW Star Takes Shot At Edge’s New Faction

By Anutosh Bajpai
Edge and Damian Priest
WrestleMania 38 saw Edge apparently starting his own faction in WWE. Now an AEW star has taken a shot at the new group of the Rated R Superstar.

House Of Black member Broody King took on his Twitter to react to a picture of this new alliance. He wrote “When you order House of Black on Wish.com”

WrestleMania 38 saw Edge facing AJ Styles in a singles match. The bout took place during night two of the event on Sunday, April 4. The ending of this match saw AJ delivering a Styles Clash on former world champion.

After a failed pin attempt, he went to the apron for a Phenomenal Forearm. However, Damian Priest made an appearance at the ringside. Styles got distracted by Priest for a second. This allowed Edge to hit a spear on his opponent and get the victory.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw then saw the Attitude Era star cutting a promo about his new partner. The duo also attacked AJ when he came out looking for revenge over his Mania loss.

Reports say that Edge will be leading a faction in the coming times. It will be interesting to see which other WWE stars join him in this group.

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
