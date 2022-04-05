AEW Star Takes Shot At Edge’s New Faction

WrestleMania 38 saw Edge apparently starting his own faction in WWE. Now an AEW star has taken a shot at the new group of the Rated R Superstar.

House Of Black member Broody King took on his Twitter to react to a picture of this new alliance. He wrote “When you order House of Black on Wish.com”

When you order House of Black on https://t.co/I1XklC8hNg https://t.co/beruSfNkOR — Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 5, 2022

WrestleMania 38 saw Edge facing AJ Styles in a singles match. The bout took place during night two of the event on Sunday, April 4. The ending of this match saw AJ delivering a Styles Clash on former world champion.

After a failed pin attempt, he went to the apron for a Phenomenal Forearm. However, Damian Priest made an appearance at the ringside. Styles got distracted by Priest for a second. This allowed Edge to hit a spear on his opponent and get the victory.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw then saw the Attitude Era star cutting a promo about his new partner. The duo also attacked AJ when he came out looking for revenge over his Mania loss.

Reports say that Edge will be leading a faction in the coming times. It will be interesting to see which other WWE stars join him in this group.