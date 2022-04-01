Edge Could Be Leading A New Heel Faction After WrestleMania

“The Rated R Superstar” Edge could be getting a new heel faction.

Edge made his surprising heel turn after attacking Styles on the Feb. 28 episode of Monday Night Raw. Since turning heel, Edge has changed his character to be more sinister. The veteran also altered his appearance and started doing promos in the dark with a spotlight. However, WWE may have more creative changes to Edge’s character.

WWE is reportedly considering Edge to lead a heel faction, per Fightful. Former United States Champion Damian Priest is said to be among several names under consideration for this new group.

Edge has been in a few factions during his lengthy WWE career. He started off in The Brood with Gangrel and Christian. Later, he was flanked by two “Edge Heads” that later went on to be known as Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins).

Does the Alleged Edge Heel Faction Spoil his Wrestlemania Match?

Edge will face AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two on Apr. 3. As the new heel, it’s unclear if WWE will have Edge lose against “The Phenomenal One.” The report noted that it was initially thought that Priest would challenge Finn Balor at Wrestlemania 38. However, both Priest and Balor will compete in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on the Apr. 1 episode of Smackdown.

WWE could have Priest involved in the Edge vs. Styles match at Wrestlemania Night Two if the report is accurate. The company hasn’t confirmed or had “The Rated R Superstar” allude to creating a faction. Although, it could also help establish Edge more as their new heel.