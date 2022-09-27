Tony Khan: AEW Stars Affected by Hurricane Ian May Miss Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite could see a much smaller roster than usual thanks to the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian is currently approaching Florida, and will pass through the Sunshine State this week.

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that anyone involved in the show who cannot safely make it to Dynamite is allowed to miss the event for their safety.

For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week.

Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022

This week’s Dynamite will take place from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but many AEW wrestlers live in Florida.

Hurricane Ian

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is expected to be a category three storm with wind speeds of 120mph or greater.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and has activated 5,000 National Guard troops to assist with relief efforts.

The White House has also made its own emergency declaration, which will help federal and state officials coordinate disaster relief and assistance.

Meteorologists have warned that flooding is possible today in the Florida peninsula as the hurricane approaches.

AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will go ahead despite the hurricane, with matches already announced.

New Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will have his first title defense when he faces former World Champion Bandido.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face Juice Robinson in a non-title match.

It has also been promoted that MJF will make an appearance on the show, as will Saraya in her first promo on AEW Dynamite.

Saraya debuted for AEW during last week’s Grand Slam special.