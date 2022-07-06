AEW Talent Blasts MJF’s “Unacceptable” Behavior

One of AEW‘s biggest success stories has been the rise of Wardlow, who will challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship on this evening’s edition of Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem’s journey towards being a babyface superstar went through the path of the company’s top heel, MJF. For years Wardlow acted as the Salt of the Earth’s muscle until he eventually turned and vanquished his former boss at Double or Nothing back in May.

However, Wardlow’s momentum would play second fiddle to the controversy caused by MJF, who for months had been butting heads with AEW President Tony Khan, which culminated in MJF begging for his boss to fire him during AEW’s debut show in Los Angeles. He has not been seen since.

Wardlow spoke about the MJF drama on the latest edition of the Wrestling Classic. The War Pig begins by saying he doesn’t even really want to discuss the issue, but feels like he has grounds to say something considering how much time he spent with the man.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t even give this subject the time of day, and I really don’t care to, but I do understand — people gotta understand, we were together for three years. He was the first three years of my career, he was a big part of my career. So if anybody is allowed to touch on this subject, it probably is me.”

Wardlow would then tear into MJF, calling him a horrible person and fitting of the character he portrays on-screen.

“I’ll just say this, he’s not a good person. He really is a piece of shit. It was not enjoyable working with him. He put me through more stress than anything and his behavior inside of the business and outside of the business is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

There have been multiple sources speculating that perhaps the entire fiasco is an elaborate work, though it would be hard to see who it would benefit.

(Quotes via Fightful)