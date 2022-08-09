AEW to Move to Two-Night Pay-Per-Views?

AEW has held quarterly pay-per-view events since launching in 2019, except for this year when they held the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

The company also produces Battle of the Belts specials on TNT. Since forming, the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. Those shows usually run for four hours, if not longer, which many fans don’t like as they think the events go too long.

Speaking at Terrificon (via Fandom Spotlite), Dustin Rhodes was asked about AEW running larger stadium shows similar to WWE. This is when he noted that he’s heard AEW might be doing two-night PPV events.

“UK, our television in the UK is doing well. Tony’s soccer team is right there and he wants to run Craven Cottage, probably 40-50,000 people. I guarantee it would sell it out. Will we sell out United States stadiums? It’s growth. It takes time to make these things happen. It’s not going to happen overnight, but we will get there. Hopefully, someday, like Chicago, the United Center, we smack it out and it’s 19,000 people. If we did go to a stadium show, I hope that we would do well for a Double or Nothing or All Out, do I know if it’s going to sell out? I have no idea. I would hope so, but we don’t need to do those all the time. You have these arenas that are just fine. I think we’re going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I’ve heard that down the pike. It’ll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution,” he said.

It is unknown if or when AEW will move to two-day events for pay-per-views, but AEW President Tony Khan said during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call that he doesn’t think it’s something anybody in AEW besides him has ever entertained.

Quotes via Fightful