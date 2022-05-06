AEW Trios Titles Have Already Been Created

As expected, AEW will likely be introducing trios titles in the future.

Taking to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that fans can expect AEW to roll out the championships sometime in the future. He says the titles have already been created. Here’s a quote from Dave courtesy of Bodyslam.net:

“Trios titles have been made so now it’s just a matter of when they pull the trigger.”

AEW Trios Titles: Who Is In Contention?

Kyle O’Relly, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish

While some believe having too many titles dilutes things, trios gold in AEW seems to make sense. After all, the promotion has a slew of factions and puts on plenty of trios tag team matches. The seeds may have already been planted in that regard.

As far as exactly when AEW fans will get to see the trios titles, while there isn’t an exact timeframe many feel it won’t happen until Kenny Omega returns. Having Omega and The Young Bucks hold the trios gold seems too good for AEW to pass up.

Omega is currently healing from multiple injuries. The “Best Bout Machine” had surgery on his knee and was dealing with a sports hernia. He had also been pretty banged up in other areas.

Of course, there are plenty of other worthy options for the trios titles as well. One can’t rule out the Blackpool Combat Club, which features Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. There’s also Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish.