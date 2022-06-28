AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Drew Over $5 Million on Pay-Per-View

More numbers continue to come out for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting AEW and NJPW by investing their money into Sunday’s pay-per-view event. He noted they did over $5 million on pay-per-view and put over the show doing over $1 million in ticket sales.

Khan previously stated the show did a 1.1 million gate. Either way, it’s behind the second biggest gate in AEW history behind Double or Nothing 2022. He wrote the following:

“Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit, with >$1 million in ticket sales+ >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT #BloodAndGuts TOMORROW!”

Khan said in the post-show press conference that early estimates have Forbidden Door at over 100,000 buys on digital pay-per-view. There’s still no word yet on what they did on traditional PPV providers.

Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion when he beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

To make it more impressive, the show had a card that was filled with talent that many fans in the United States might not be as familiar with.