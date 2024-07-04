AEW
AEW Blood & Guts 2024 Will Be Team Elite vs. Team AEW

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts comes to Nashville, TN on Wednesday, July 24 at the Bridgestone Arena.

AEW: Blood & Guts 2024 comes to Nashville, TN on Wednesday, July 24 at the Bridgestone Arena. The event will air live on TBS as part of a special edition of AEW Dynamite. This year, the dreaded 5-on-5 double cage match will pit Team Elite against Team AEW.

  • Team Elite will be The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry and one more partner TBA.
  • ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe is the first member to declare his participation on Team AEW. The four remaining spots will be announced in the week ahead.

Blood & Guts is an annual TV special produced by All Elite Wrestling since 2021.

The Blood and Guts match is AEW’s version of the classic WarGames match. This involves two teams fighting inside a roofed cell structure surrounding two rings.

The event was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually debuting in May 2021. It has since become an annual mid-year event, with subsequent shows held in June 2022 and July 2023.

