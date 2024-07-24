AEW Dynamite Preview (7/24): Blood and Guts 2024

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts tonight live on TBS from the Bridgestone Arena. (Get Tickets). This is historically one of AEW’s best shows of the year, and Blood and Guts is a big-time stipulation match. Here’s a preview of the matches and segments confirmed for tonight:

Blood and Guts: Team Elite vs. Team AEW

Team Elite: Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson and Jack Perry

Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson and Jack Perry Team AEW: Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Brisco and The Acclaimed

The Young Bucks come into the match with the most experience after winning a Blood & Guts match last year. They’ll try to use their knowledge to help give their team the victory and remain the dominant faction in AEW.

Blood & Guts Rules

Blood and Guts is AEW’s take on the classic ‘WarGames’ match created by Dusty Rhodes in the 1980’s. This ‘match beyond’ involves two teams of 5 wrestlers fighting inside a roofed cell structure surrounding two rings. Two men begin, there are staggered entrances and a winner cannot be decided until all participants have entered. The match can only end by pinfall or submission – there’s no disqualifications, no count-outs and no escape.

Official AEW Blood and Guts 2024 Poster

AEW’s graphic design team delivers once again for this incredible AEW Blood & Guts 2024 poster

FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Chris Jericho puts his title on the line for the third time against New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki. The match was made official last week with the added stipulation that other members of the Learning Tree(Big Bill & Bryan Keith) would be banned from ringside.

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. Hikaru Shida

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, makes her return to in-ring competition against former rival Hikaru Shida. It will mark the former AEW Women’s World Champion’s first match in over ten months.

The Debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

Mariah May will reintroduce herself in AEW under the moniker “The Glamour.” The episode is being advertised as her debut, so she’ll be in action against an opponent who will be revealed during the show.

AEW Blood and Guts 2024 is here!

What Happened Last Week?

Last week’s Dynamite saw MJF and Will Opsreay deliver a 60-minute match-of-the-year contender for the AEW International Championship, Mercedes Moné in action against Nyla Rose, an appearance by ‘Timeless’ Mariah May and more here:

Watch: AEW Dynamite 250 Highlights: July 17, 2024