Watch: Justin Roberts Helps Fan Complete Marriage Proposal After (7/24) Dynamite Went Off Air

The ‘Blood and Guts’ special of AEW Dynamite from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 24 delivered everything fans were expecting from it.

The main event of the show was the classic cage match brought back to life where Team AEW took on The Elite. The bout was every bit as brutal as expected with memorable spots such as Darby Allin’s coffin drop from the ceiling of the cage and The Elite teaming up to attack Swerve Strickland with staple guns.

- Advertisement -

The Babyfaces won the match at the end after Darby almost set Jack Perry on fire, and it was the perfect cue for a…marriage proposal.

A video has surfaced online which shows ringside announcer Justin Roberts helping a fan in the front row propose to his girlfriend after Dynamite went off air:

After the bloodied war in the main event of #AEWDynamite #BLOODandGUTS, some fan decided it was the perfect time for a marriage proposal and Justin Roberts helped him do it.pic.twitter.com/QKsa8wfY9m — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) July 25, 2024

What Happened on Dynamite

The special episode of the Wednesday night show featured many notable story developments before the main event. The opening segment saw the new AEW International Champion MJF cutting a promo.

- Advertisement -

The Salt of The Earth did something unthinkable and threw the International title belt in the garbage. He said that he deserves a better title, before unveiling a new belt dubbed the AEW American Championship.

The show also included matches such as Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki and Hikaru Shida vs. Dr Britt Baker. If all this wasn’t enough, the long-anticipated debut of a female star also took place during the night. You can check out more about it here.