AEW’s Brian Cage To Star As He-Man In ‘Fall of Grayskull’ Fan Film Sequel

AEW’s Brian Cage is set to don the iconic loincloth once more to reprise his role as He-Man in the upcoming fan film ‘Fall Of Grayskull: Rise Of The Horde.’ Cage’s participation in the film was announced by Red Serial Films on Instagram this week.

The film serves as a sequel to the popular 2015 short film ‘Fall Of Grayskull’ in which Cage also played He-Man. A synopsis for the new movie via Kickstarter reads as follows:

“In the end credits of part one, we tease of Hordak preparing to invade Eternia..where this movie will pick up. Prince Adam/He-Man has to deal with taking over as king after the death of his father, the inner struggle of being forced to kill Skeletor in the previous film, and trying to protect Eternia from this new invading army. Like He-Man, Teela is also struggling with the loss of a parent and attempting to take on her new role as guardian of Grayskull. We also meet Adora who is contemplating the morality of her life in the Horde and discovering her destiny of becoming She-Ra.”

You can check out Cage in the first He-Man: Fall of Grayskull film down below.

Cage certainly has the build to once-again portray the iconic character of the 1980s that has seen a revival in recent years thanks to a Netflix adaptation and several comic projects. Although the former FTW Champion set to return to the world of Eternia, fans can expect to see plenty of Cage in AEW after signing a new contract last year.