Brian Cage’s Knee Injury Altered AEW Dynasty Tag Title Match Plans

AEW wrestler Brian Cage sustained a knee injury during an independent match against Chris Masters on March 20 in Los Angeles.

This injury has led to changes in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the upcoming Dynasty event, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Originally, Cage and his tag team partner Lance Archer, collectively known as the Murder Machines, were scheduled to challenge The Hurt Syndicate—Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin—for the titles.

Due to Cage’s injury, AEW has announced that Big Bill and Bryan Keith will replace the Murder Machines as the challengers for the championship.

Despite this setback, Cage remains committed to AEW. He has expressed his satisfaction with the promotion and confirmed his long-term contract, indicating his dedication to returning to the ring once recovered.

Prior to his injury, Cage was also scheduled to face notable opponents like Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite.