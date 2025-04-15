Brian Cage Returns to Training Following Knee Surgery

Brian Cage has resumed gym training after recently undergoing knee surgery.

The AEW star had been out of action for several weeks, with his last match taking place on the March 19 episode of AEW Collision. His injury was initially revealed by The Wrestling Observer, and later referenced on the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite when Don Callis noted that the Don Callis Family would be seeking new members due to injuries to both Cage and Mark Davis.

In a series of Instagram stories, Cage confirmed his knee procedure by showing off his post-surgery wound. He also revealed that while he had been working out with a brace prior to surgery, he has now officially returned to the gym post-op.

As of now, no official timeline has been given for Cage’s in-ring return.