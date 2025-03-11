‘He’s A Motherf*cker’: Scott Steiner Has Not Forgiven Hulk Hogan’s Past Deeds

Scott Steiner has not forgotten Hulk Hogan’s transgressions.

The wrestling veteran recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as his famous Steiner math promo, his son Brock signing a WWE NIL deal and more.

During the interview, Scott also talked about his WCW run in detail and the origins of his Big Poppa Pump character. He explained that the gimmick was born out of his real-life experiences in the pro wrestling world.

Steiner noted how he was a happy-go-lucky kid when he first joined the business but he soon learned about all the ‘bullsh*t of professional wrestling’ such as backstage politics played by top stars like Hulk Hogan:

“That was a real thing back then the older guys keeping the younger guys down. When I said that I got beat in my first match after turning heel, the call was made by Hulk Hogan to have me beat. So the reason I knew that because somebody that was in the vicinity of talking to him. So it might piss me off, but you can overcome wins and losses. People can see your personality and what you do on camera. Wins and losses, you can overcome them. But when another wrestler decides he’s going to decide who wins, it is bullsh*t.”

A Piece Of Sh*t: Scott Steiner

After an earlier run, the Steiner Brothers rejoined WCW in 1996. They teamed together for a couple years before Scott turned heel by attacking his brother Rick and joining the nWo at the SuperBrawl VIII. The wrestling legend developed the Big Poppa Pump character he is most widely known for in the next few months, completely changing his look as well as his mannerisms.

When asked why does he thinks Hulk Hogan wanted to keep him down, Scott Steiner did not hold back on the Hulkster. The former WCW Champion claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer is ‘a piece of sh*t’:

“He’s a motherf*cker. There’s no other way I can say it, he’s a piece of sh*t. We did a Nitro in Buffalo and I knew who I had to wrestle, per se. But ten minutes before the show went on air at ten to eight, I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. We had to wait until Hogan got to the building and say, clear it. Yeah, you could do what they had written down.”

The former TNA star was also questioned about his current relationship with Hogan, and he said that he has still not forgotten everything Hogan did to him. He told the story of how Hulk almost got him arrested on false accusations of attacking Hogan’s wife back in 2015 and said that there’s a reason the Hulkster got booed at the Raw Netflix premiere.