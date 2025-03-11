Kamille Explains Real Meaning Of Controversial AEW Revolution Segment

AEW star Kamille has defended her Queen of The Ring co-star Damaris Lewis after her controversial segment at the Revolution PPV.

The actress was one of the celebrities attending the PPV to promote the new movie. When asked about her experience of working in the pro wrestling-based film, she said “you all know you are going to win before everybody else does” and thanked wrestlers for teaching her that.

The awkward segment did not go over well with the wrestling fans and they targeted Lewis for exposing the business. The backstage reaction to her comments were not any better. Reports claimed that ‘audible groans’ were heard when she said this and her remarks were not well received.

Kamille who stars in the movie with Damaris, however, came to her defense with an Instagram video. She explained that her co-star respects the industry very much and her comments were not about the pre-determined nature of the business. According to Kamille who has done many rounds of press with Damaris Lewis, she was actually talking about the resolve of the talents to win a match:

“She’s not talking about who’s going to win. If you notice, she doesn’t say, ‘Y’all already know who’s going to win.’ She says, ‘Y’all already know YOU’RE going to win.’ What she meant by that is we are determined. We know that we are winners. We know that we’re going to make it no matter what. We have it in our minds, predetermined, that we are going to win, That we’re going to get where we want to go, do what we want to do, what dream we set. That’s what she meant, guys.”

The former NWA Women’s Champion noted that the actress had only a few seconds to say something meaningful and her comments did not come across as she meant it. Kamille praised her friend as a very deep thinker and noted that she made her point very clear in longer interviews she did during the Queen of The Ring press tour.

The female wrestling star is signed to AEW but she has not been seen on Tony Khan’s promotion since November last year. Many people believed that she was just taking time off for this movie but a latest development suggests it’s not the case. You can check out more here.