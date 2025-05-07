Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Okada Highlight AEW Dynamite for May 7

AEW Dynamite returns tonight live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. tonight, May 7, 2025.

In a featured singles match, Samoa Joe takes on Claudio Castagnoli.

Meanwhile, the AEW Women’s World Championship picture heats up with a four-way eliminator match featuring Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay.

Kazuchika Okada continues his pursuit of the AEW Continental Championship in another eliminator bout, facing rising star “The Jet” Kevin Knight.

Don't miss the first night of BACK-TO-BACK AEW action with #AEWDynamite LIVE from Detroit, MI at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/SN2IUODBWc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2025

The show will also feature exclusive interviews, with Jamie Hayter sitting down with Renee Paquette and Will Ospreay making a live appearance to address the AEW audience.

Capping off the night, we’ve got a trios match featuring The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) teaming with Ricochet to face Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe.

AEW Dynamite airs live at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and streaming on Max.