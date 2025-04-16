AEW Dynamite Preview (April 16, 2025)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru emanates from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be broadcast live on TBS and Max at 8/7c, marking a significant milestone as it becomes the longest-running weekly prime-time wrestling show in Turner Sports history.

This special episode of AEW Dynamite comes as part of a busy week in wrestling, leading up to AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru on Saturday, April 19, and sets the stage for upcoming events like Double or Nothing 2025, which promises to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

Matches and Segments

AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders vs. The Opps – This match could have major implications for the AEW Trios division, especially if Jon Moxley, replacing the injured PAC, plays a significant role alongside his team.

– This match could have major implications for the AEW Trios division, especially if Jon Moxley, replacing the injured PAC, plays a significant role alongside his team. AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony – The Hurt Syndicate defends their titles against The Gates of Agony, a challenge issued by the latter, adding tension to the Tag Team division.

– The Hurt Syndicate defends their titles against The Gates of Agony, a challenge issued by the latter, adding tension to the Tag Team division. Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena – A highly anticipated matchup between Mercedes Mone and Athena promises to deliver a standout performance, with both competitors at the pinnacle of their careers.

– A highly anticipated matchup between Mercedes Mone and Athena promises to deliver a standout performance, with both competitors at the pinnacle of their careers. Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita – This rematch between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita is expected to be an adrenaline-fueled bout that could set the stage for future World Title contenders.

– This rematch between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita is expected to be an adrenaline-fueled bout that could set the stage for future World Title contenders. Owen Hart Cup Quarter-Final: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card – Hangman Page faces off against Wild Card in a crucial quarter-final match, with significant implications for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where we’ll break down all the action and drama unfolding live from Boston.