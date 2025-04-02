AEW Dynasty 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, April 6, 2025, with Dynasty emanating from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This marks AEW’s first PPV event in Pennsylvania and the second annual Dynasty event.

With six championship matches on the card, including Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland, fans are in for an action-packed night of professional wrestling.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT (Main Card)

Zero Hour Pre-show: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Broadcast Details:

Amazon Prime (new for this event – requires active Prime subscription)

Triller TV (formerly Fite)

YouTube (Zero Hour pre-show only)

Match Card

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) w/ Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

One year after capturing his first AEW World Championship at Dynasty, Swerve Strickland looks to reclaim gold against Jon Moxley. Mox has maintained a stranglehold on the World Title since defeating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream last October, finding ways to choke out every challenger that has come before him. This main event promises to be an intense battle between two of AEW’s top stars.

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther vs. Megan Bayne

Toni Storm faces perhaps her most daunting challenge yet as she defends her championship against the powerful Megan Bayne. The champion’s theatrical persona will be put to the test against the raw power of “The Megasus” in what could be a show-stealing contest.

AEW International Championship – Triple Threat Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Three of the most athletic performers in professional wrestling collide in what promises to be a high-flying spectacle. Newly crowned champion Kenny Omega puts his title on the line against two challengers known for their innovative offense and aerial abilities.

AEW World Trios Championship

The Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Team tensions are running high as Adam Copeland teams with FTR to challenge The Death Riders. With dissension already showing in the challengers’ camp after Cope’s failed attempt to capture the AEW World Title from Moxley, this match could see a potential heel turn from Dax and Cash if they fail to capture the titles.

ROH World Championship vs. Mask Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

In a high-stakes encounter, Chris Jericho has agreed to defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido only if the challenger puts his mask on the line. This title-versus-mask stipulation adds an extra layer of drama to an already compelling matchup.

AEW TNT Championship – No Time Limit, No Outside Interference

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Daniel Garcia defends his TNT Championship against Adam Cole under special stipulations that ensure a definitive winner. With no time limit and outside interference banned, these two technical wrestlers will have to rely solely on their in-ring abilities to emerge victorious.

With WrestleMania season in full swing, AEW’s Dynasty looks to make its own mark on the wrestling calendar with a stacked card of championship matches and potential surprises that could reshape the company’s landscape moving forward.