AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place tonight, but how can fans watch the event via live stream?

Watching this major PPV event all depends on where you are based in the world, and we’ll be covering everything you need to do to see the stars of All Elite Wrestling take on opponents from CMLL, NJPW and beyond.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 US Stream

Fans watching in the United States have a few different ways that they can watch live tonight.

Forbidden Door can be streamed on both Bleacher Report and TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.

You can find both of these apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, mobile devices, and directly via their respective websites.

How to watch AEW Forbidden Door in the UK

If you’re looking to watch the PPV event live in the United Kingdom, then you will also be able to do so via Triller TV.

AEW Plus subscribers on the Triller TV service can purchase the card for around $19.99, around $30 cheaper than the US stream due to the anti-social timing of the event for European fans.

Who is wrestling at Forbidden Door?

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

