AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Ticket Sales: Update on crowd size

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place tonight, but what is the latest in terms of ticket sales?

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is doing well in terms of number of seats sold.

As of writing from that report, the show at the UBS Arena on Long Island has around 9,738 tickets out.

During the recent press call for the PPV, Tony Khan made a prediction that the show would get around 10,000 tickets sold, getting setting a live gate of $1 million.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Ticket Sales

If the show is able to get over that 10,000 tickets sold mark and the $1 million gate, then it will be the third straight Forbidden Door show to do so.

FB 2024 would also be the biggest show of the year if it breaks the $1 million gate, surpassing AEW Revolution which reportedly got around $1,025,000 on the gate.

Forbidden Door Matches taking place tonight

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

We’ll be covering all of the events from tonight’s PPV event, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for the latest!