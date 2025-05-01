Tony Khan Promises AEW PPV Return to New York City ‘Within the Year’

All Elite Wrestling fans in the New York City area have reason to celebrate as a major pay-per-view event is officially headed their way. Speaking with iHeart Radio’s Josh Martinez on Z100 New York City and 1035 Kiss FM Chicago, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the promotion’s plans to bring a significant PPV to the Big Apple within the next twelve months.

Official Confirmation and Timeline

“You better believe we’re going to bring a big AEW pay-per-view back to New York soon and within the year,” Khan stated definitively when pressed about the company’s plans for the city.

The announcement marks a strategic return to one of wrestling’s most passionate markets, with Khan emphasizing the importance of New York’s fanbase:

“I am very focused on coming back to New York with great events. There’s a lot of great arenas and venues in the market, but also there’s the best market of wrestling fans in the world, which is all of you.”

Multiple Venue Options Under Consideration

While AEW has previously found success at Arthur Ashe Stadium with their Grand Slam event, Khan indicated that multiple venues are being considered for the upcoming pay-per-view. The promotion appears committed to exploring various options throughout the five boroughs and surrounding areas.

“AEW is coming back to New York with a big pay-per-view. And I also love doing the TV there, so keep an eye out for that, too,” Khan added, suggesting additional television tapings may also be in the works.

Historical Success in New York

Khan’s enthusiasm for the New York market stems from AEW’s previous successes in the area, particularly the first Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021. When asked about his favorite New York City memory, Khan didn’t hesitate:

“That was an amazing event and it’s my personal favorite New York memory coming and doing the first ever wrestling show at Arthur Ashe Stadium.”

He specifically highlighted the opening match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson as the perfect way to kick off what he called his “favorite night I’ve ever spent in New York.”

What This Means for AEW’s Future

The commitment to bringing a major pay-per-view back to New York City aligns with AEW’s current momentum. With the promotion experiencing what Khan describes as their “best run of TV ever” in 2025, this announcement signals continued expansion and investment in key markets.

As AEW continues to grow its presence on streaming platforms like Max while maintaining its cable television footprint, the return of a major pay-per-view to New York City could mark another significant milestone in the promotion’s evolution.