AEW Star Says WWE Had Interest in ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington

AEW star Dax Harwood has revealed a rising talent, ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington was offered an AEW contract despite interest from WWE.

Reports recently emerged that ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington signed with All Elite Wrestling. He is the nephew of Tom Billington, who was one-half of the iconic British Bulldogs and teamed up with Davey Boy Smith.

Dax Harwood spoke about the youngster during an Instagram live. He revealed that Tommy Billington received an AEW contract offer the same night as his match against Harwood. The next day WWE called close aides of Billington to check whether he had an interest in joining WWE. However, Billington decided to sign with AEW.

Billington has had a couple of impressive outings against veterans Konosuke Takeshita and Dax Harwood in recent months. His match against Dax Harwood gained traction. Though he lost the matches, he was able to put up impactful performances.

Fans speculated about his contract status and Fightful reported that “according to talent close to Tommy, they say that he’s been signed by AEW.” While WWE and NXT also expressed their interest Tommy was determined to sign with AEW. The 23-year-old star Tommy Billington is undoubtedly a promising talent and he has a bright future ahead. After starting his career in 2018, he has competed in several independent promotions including RCW, WPW, DEFY.

We will have to wait and see how he performs in AEW in his future matches.