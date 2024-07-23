All-Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery have an agreement in principle to keep AEW on Turner networks for the next several years.

According to sources in the television industry, AEW and WBD’s deal would add AEW content to the MAX streaming platform, including pay-per-views. It’s unknown how much AEW would earn moving PPVs to streaming.

Two sources emphasized the deal was an agreement in principle only and on paper, but could change as both sides get closer to signing off, but there is an agreement on paper.

An official announcement of an extension could happen within the next several weeks. Garrett Gonzalez and Dave Meltzer corroborated the report on Saturday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Exact numbers on the deal weren’t available but were said to be on “the middle to high side” of what the two groups were negotiating.

AEW’s exclusive negotiation window with WBD ended on July 21.