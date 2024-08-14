Current AEW Champions: AEW World Title, TNT, TBS, Women’s World Title and more

AEW/All Elite Wrestling has had numerous Championships created and brought to television since the company’s inception in 2019, but who are the current champs?

Here’s an overview of the current AEW champions, including those holding the AEW World Title, TNT Title, TBS Title, and more.

- Advertisement -

Current AEW Singles Champions

AEW World Championship

The AEW World Championship is the pinnacle of AEW’s men’s division. Swerve Strickland is the current champion, holding the title since April 21, 2024, when he defeated Samoa Joe at the Dynasty event in St. Louis, Missouri. This marks Strickland’s first reign as AEW World Champion.

AEW TNT Championship

The TNT Championship, AEW’s secondary men’s title, is currently held by Jack Perry. He captured the title on June 30, 2024, at the Forbidden Door event in Elmont, New York, winning a ladder match against multiple competitors after the title was vacated due to an injury to the previous champion, Adam Copeland.

AEW International (American) Championship

Originally known as the AEW International Championship, this title was unofficially rebranded as the AEW American Championship by its current holder, MJF.

- Advertisement -

MJF won the title on July 17, 2024, defeating Will Ospreay at Dynamite 250 in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada is the reigning AEW Continental Champion, having won the title on March 20, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, by defeating Eddie Kingston. This title is defended under unique “Continental Rules,” emphasizing strict adherence to wrestling regulations.

AEW Women’s World Championship

In the women’s division, the AEW Women’s World Championship is held by “Timeless” Toni Storm. Storm secured her record-tying third reign by defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear on November 18, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

- Advertisement -

AEW TBS Championship

The AEW TBS Championship, a secondary title in the women’s division, is currently held by Mercedes Moné. Moné won the title on May 26, 2024, at Double or Nothing, overcoming Willow Nightingale in Paradise, Nevada.

Current AEW Tag Team Champions

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The AEW World Tag Team Championship is held by The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson). They are in their record third reign after winning the titles on April 21, 2024, at the Dynasty event by defeating FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in a Ladder match, which was the final of a tournament for the vacant title.

The titles were vacated after Sting’s retirement led to the former champions, Sting and Darby Allin, relinquishing the belts.

AEW World Trios Championship

The AEW World Trios Championship, a title contested by teams of three wrestlers, is held by The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne).

They won the titles on July 20, 2024, by defeating The Bang Bang Gang on the Collision episode after the previous champions were stripped due to an injury to Jay White.