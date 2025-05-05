Darby Allin Breaks Record on Mount Everest Climb

Darby Allin is currently climbing Mount Everest—and breaking records in the process. On social media, Allin shared footage of himself landing a kickflip at Camp Two. At 20,958 feet, this marks the highest elevation at which a kickflip has ever been performed.



Allin’s Everest expedition is the latest high-risk stunt from the former AEW TNT Champion. He initially planned to begin the climb in 2024, but injuries delayed those plans. Though he won’t be wrestling on the mountain, Allin is proudly representing AEW and has said he intends to plant an All-Elite flag at the summit if he reaches the top.

The 29,000-foot mountain is nothing to take lightly. According to Himalayan databases, over 320 people have died attempting to scale the mountain since records began. Allin has said that Sting tried to talk him out of the climb, but on this occasion, did not take his mentor’s advice.

Climbers who perish on the mountain are often left there, due to the risks related to removing the body, a sign of their dedication to climbing, and as a somber reminder to others of the dangers of nature. At over 20,000 feet, Allin is past halfway, and plans to do something over a small number of people will ever achieve.