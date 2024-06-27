Dijak Leaving WWE, Says Company ‘Stonewalled’ Attempts To Negotiate A New Deal

WWE Superstar Dijak has announced he is leaving WWE. His last day with the company will be tomorrow, Friday June 28, 2024.

The former NXT Champion released a note on social media detailing his painstaking final months with the company. To his dismay, Dijak says WWE had no interest in negotiating a new deal with him and “stonewalled” his attempts to discuss doing so.

According to Dijak, his performance, dedication and positive attitude only got him so far. He’d get commented for putting on show-stealing performances and constantly pitch creative ideas for his character. He was generally feeling pretty good about things, until it came time to talk business and the chance to continue working together for years to come.

“Here’s the truth, WWE never negotiated with me. We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us.” he wrote. “They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour. 2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of Wrestlemania weekend. On that day, a top executive in WWE told me I was ‘crushing it.’ I was slated to feud for the NXT title but I got called up to RAW instead. I consistently outperformed everyone’s expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. “

- Advertisement -

What’s next for Donovan Dijak?

The 6-foot-7 wrestler is understandably disappointed at how his WWE career turned out, but he’s thankful for the experience and excited about what lies ahead. He tagged Tony Khan, AEW, TNA and NJPW in the social media post, letting it be known that we could see him turn up elsewhere very soon.

“I’m thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That’s enough talk, now it’s time to Do or Dijak.”

Dijak signed with WWE in 2017 and wrestled primarily in NXT during his run, although he did wrestle on the main roster for several years. He’s currently taking bookings at BookDijak@gmail.com.

Wrestling World Shocked By Dijak’s Departure

The surprising announcement from the former NXT star has left the wrestling world perplexed. Many people have taken social media, expressing that it’s a rare misstep from the Triple H management.

This includes Dijak’s former sparring partner Keith Lee. The two put on some of the most memorable fights in the history of the Black and Gold era of NXT. Lee warned the wrestling world to be ready for Dijak to showcase what he is truly capable of:

This is quite unfortunate…. but it won't stop that engine. The professional wrestling world should consider tightening its collective seatbelt. https://t.co/vndejbpii9 — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 27, 2024

The 37-year-old is the fourth member of the ill-fated Retribution stable to depart the company. Their former leader Mustafa Ali referenced their past together saying that they should reunite for a match:

someone run this 8 man tag. without the fucking masks tho. https://t.co/1yfntQQ1Qv pic.twitter.com/tO1ijrTqRd — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) June 27, 2024

Fans also found an old video of Kenny Omega predicting how the former ROH star would be wasted in WWE because he doesn’t fit the company’s standards:

Hunter did not push that man.

Kenny called it years ago. ? pic.twitter.com/TkKFnnMHqj — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) June 27, 2024

Feast your eyes!!!! Dijak is the man https://t.co/MPLss2MFFh — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) June 27, 2024

That sucks.



But hey, just in time for Scrapper… ?@OTT_wrestling https://t.co/vXiCh4v4Qb — 'UnBreakable' Terry Thatcher (@deThatched) June 27, 2024

With the outpouring support from the fans, Dijak will have no trouble getting booked. Following the footsteps of his Retribution teammate Mustafa Ali, the 6-foot-7 star will be hungry to prove his worth to any company that brings him in.

The combination of it all means fans should get ready for Dijak to hit the ground running and prove his worth as one of the best in-ring talents of the current generation.