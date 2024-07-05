Dijak Questions Legality Of WWE Contracts: Something Needs To Be Done

Dijak has called the legality of WWE contracts in question after his WWE release.

The former WWE star exited the company earlier last month after the officials decided not to renew his contract. The surprising part of this decision was that Dijak was not informed of this until last minute. He was being used by the company only days before he confirmed his departure from the promotion.

- Advertisement -

The 37-year-old talked about the implications of his sudden release in a new interview with Forbs. He was asked if it was a blessing in disguise that he could appear for other promotions so soon after leaving the company vs. talents who have to wait 90 days for their non-compete to expire.

It’s Made-Up Nonsense: Dijak

Dijak explained that it’s a double-edged sword and there are pros and cons of both approaches. He said that he is not a fan of WWE releasing people, before questioning the legality of their contracts:

“I don’t think it’s a secret at this point that nobody’s a fan of the WWE contract. That isn’t a real contract, because they can just release you at any point for any reason. I think that’s silly nonsense. I don’t know why that’s allowed to be legal. It just feels illegal to me, and I feel like nobody’s taken the time and monetary effort to challenge the legality of it.”

- Advertisement -

The former NXT star also commented on the infamous independent contractor status given to talent signed by the company. He said that it’s the most ‘made up nonsense’ in the history of the world:

“We’re so clearly not independent contractors. That’s the most made-up nonsense in the history of the world, and people have talked about this ad nauseum. Something needs to be done about it. It’s just silly. It’s silliness.”

The wrestling star later explained that officials should inform talents earlier if they don’t plan on re-signing them. He mentioned how people like Lacey Evans and SCRYPTS were given a month’s notice and it’s not ethical to inform him of his release at the last second.