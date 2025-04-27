Dustin Rhodes Rules Out WWE Return, AEW Is Where He’s Respected

Dustin Rhodes has reiterated that he will finish his career in AEW, ruling out a return to WWE. After signing a multi-year extension with AEW in December 2024, Dustin has repeatedly stated he plans to finish his as an ‘All-Elite’ talent. When a fan called on Rhodes to return to WWE to end his career, Dustin made himself clear once again. Not only that, but Rhodes claimed that AEW is the only place he’s felt respected.

Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected. https://t.co/YuIXCbVArg — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 27, 2025

Dustin is currently one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara and also holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with the Von Erichs. Going back further, Dustin has worked with some of the very best in AEW including MJF and his brother Cody, both as an ally and as an opponent.

Dustin didn’t mention WWE in his post, but many took his comment as a swing at the treatment he received in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Now, fans can look forward to seeing more of Rhodes as an All-Elite talent, but never as a WWE Superstar.