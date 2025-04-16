Eric Bischoff Congratulates Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite Surpassing WCW Nitro

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, one of All Elite Wrestling’s fiercest critics, has issued a congratulatory message to AEW President Tony Khan ahead of tonight’s historic AEW Dynamite.

In just a matter of hours, episode 289 of AEW Dynamite goes live on TBS and surpasses WCW Monday Nitro as the longest-running weekly prime time wrestling series in the history of Turner Sports. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff complimented Khan’s commitment and vision. He may not agree with everything Khan does, but he respects what he’s achieved. Bischoff knows better than anybody, Khan’s job isn’t easy.

“I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them and congratulations,” Bischoff said. “It does say a lot about Tony’s commitment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product, I can judge the product, I often have. I just don’t watch it anymore, but truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations because what he did isn’t easy, no matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn’t easy and it still isn’t.”

Read what fellow WCW Nitro alum and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone said about tonight’s historic broadcast: