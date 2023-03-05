Injured AEW Star to Undergo Surgery

AEW‘s Fuego del Sol has provided an injury update days after announcing that he had undergone medical testing.

Last month, the AEW star announced that he dislocated his right foot and only had one minor fracture. However, earlier this week, it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with five fractures in his foot.

The injury happened during an Extreme Title Three-Way match at an SPW show on February 19th. He was wrestling Guapo Lupe and Daniel Torch.

The Announcement

In a post on Instagram, Fuego noted that he will need surgery to fix the injury and will be sidelined for at least 3 months. He wrote the following:

“I LOVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING!

Which is why I’m devastated to say that due to this injury I’ll need surgery that’s going to keep me from doing what I love for at least 3 months.

This a clip from a recent seminar I did. Hoping to do more along with some meet and greets while I’m out of the ring. I’m too passionate about this business to let this hold me back. The comeback will be far greater than the setback.”

His most recent match under the AEW banner happened on February 15 during Dark: Elevation when he lost to Juice Robinson while his last televised bout came when he lost to Luchasaurus in October on Dynamite.

We wish him a speedy recovery.