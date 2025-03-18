Netflix has released a second trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, with the highly anticipated sequel set to premiere on July 25, 2025. The latest preview, unveiled on March 18, follows a brief teaser that debuted on Christmas Day 2024.

Around the 0:35 mark, AEW star MJF appears alongside Happy Gilmore and other cast members, jumping in excitement. MJF will portray one of Gilmore’s sons in the film, and was also shown in the first trailer.

Notably absent from the trailer is Becky Lynch, who was reported to be part of the project in January. WWE star Seth Rollins later confirmed her involvement in February.

The new footage also features Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller, Conor Sherry, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald, further building anticipation for the sequel.