Jay White Status Update & Plans For Bullet Club Gold

There are plans for Jay White and his Bang Bang Gang of Colten and Austin Gunn, but they might be tabled just for a bit.

According to Fightful Select, Jay White is currently dealing with an injury, but their is a gameplan in place for The Bullet Club Gold story to continue to develop.

- Advertisement -

There certainly was a ripple in that story this past Saturday on AEW Collision when Austin, Colten and Juice Robinson lost the AEW Trios Tag Titles to Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne.

RELATED: Christian Cage: ‘I’m Not Sorry For Dead Father Comments, It’s Allowed Me To Stand Out’

White was initially a big signing for All Elite Wrestling, but his star power got lost in the shuffle for quite awhile before he aligned with The Gunn Club. However, that “lost in the shuffle” feeling was further fueled at AEW Full Gear 2023, when White decisively lost to MJF in the main event of the PPV, making ‘Switchblade’ almost feel like an afterthought.

- Advertisement -

Despite all this, White has continued to excel in the ring and also behind the microphone as he’s gotten the opportunities to showcase his speaking ability on a consistent occassion. If Tony Khan and AEW want to maxumize the most out of White, the company has the opportunity to do so and even he’s gone for a short period due to the aforementioned injury, it could present a good opportunity to gameplan for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

If you do miss having Jay White on your television, he recently became new DLC content for the AEW: Fight Forever videogame.

RELATED: AEW Fight Forever Free Update & Season Pass DLC