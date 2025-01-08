Length Of Jeff Jarrett’s Final Talent Contract Revealed

The length of Jeff Jarrett’s final contract as an active in-ring wrestler was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite from F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Double J participated in the Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Title on the January 8th show. He missed out on the championship opportunity after getting into a brawl with Wheeler Yuta.

Jarrett stayed in the ring after the match for an interview with Ian Riccaboni. Before he could say anything, however, MJF’s music hit and the former AEW Champion came out to confront the wrestling veteran.

Maxwell revealed during his promo that Jarrett’s contract extension only lasts a year and the Salt of The Earth offered to help the former WWF star.

Jeff Jarrett responded to MJF in his own way dubbing the young star a ‘one-hit wonder.’ He ended the promo calling Friedman an ‘entitled prick’ before walking away.

The Last Outlaw announced his contract extension with AEW last week revealing that it was his final contract as an in-ring performer.

Jarrett had also expressed his aspiration to win gold one more time before calling it a career and made it clear that he was going after the AEW World title.