Jim Ross Confirms He’ll Be At Forbidden Door

Jim Ross will be at Forbidden Door this Sunday after dealing with a recent bout of health issues. The WWE Hall of Famer has been admitted to the emergency room on two different occassions due to shortness of breath, but it looks like the legendary commentary will at least be in attendance for the PPV.

Ross took to social media to state as such, saying, “Flying to NYC Saturday for #ForbiddenDoor. Wouldn’t miss it.”

Wouldn’t miss it @AEW pic.twitter.com/9tdg19RQZr — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 28, 2024 - Advertisement - The last major fight Ross called on commentary was the AEW World Title match between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. Strickland captured the World gold for the first time at AEW Dynasty and Ross was one of the voices to put him over. Now, JR will be on sight to see Strickland defend his championship against Will Ospreay in addition to seven other matches, plus a stacked pre-show set for Long Island. Ross has mentioned that Tony Khan has mostly appointed him for broadcast duties during the PPV so one would have to imagine he’ll be on the horn for one or two matches.

Ross has been with AEW since 2019 and not long ago, signed an extension with the company that was said to be very lucrative for the Boomer Sooner, calling it the “quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years.” Despite not being on TV, Ross did release his third book earlier this year, recounting some of the greatest matches he was on call for.

