Kamille Debuts In AEW, Attacks Britt Baker

Kamille has finally showed up in AEW and she has first set her sights on Britt Baker. The former NWA Women’s Worlds Champion has been patiently waiting to make her pro wrestling return at some point, with heavy speculation that she did sign with AEW and she confirmed that on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Britt Baker had a back and forth battle with an old AEW rival in Hikaru Shida and she got the former AEW Women’s Champion to tap via the Lockjaw. As Baker was celebrating, Mercedes Mone sauntered down the ramp. As Baker focused on Mone, she was caught off guard by the big boot of Kamille, who leveled the D.M.D. It was all part of the plan for Mone as it appears that Kamille will be the enforcer for “The C.E.O.”

Kamille certainly passes the classic ‘airport test’ of pro wrestling as she certainly turns heads with her physique and size. The vibe of Kamille very much reflects that of Jade Cargill, one of AEW’s original stars who now calls WWE home.

While Cargill has a great deal of TV time, Kamille has a historic NWA Women’s Worlds Championship run as she had the gold for an impressive 813 days before dropping it to Kenzie Paige.

Kamille has been a free agent in the world of pro wrestling since January so she hasn’t been a television presence for over six months. Kamille adds to a growing AEW Women’s division as she joins rising stars such as Willow Nightingale and Mariah May, but also a good deal of veteran talent on the roster as well.

