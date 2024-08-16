Kenny Omega Return Remains Up In The Air Amid Recovery

Michael Nakazawa has provided an update on Kenny Omega, who is working hard towards his recovery.

‘The Cleaner’ has been away from AEW since December last year with diverticulitis. Michael Nakazawa told Love-Spo that Omega has “diverticulitis of the large intestine” which is a serious condition that could be fatal if not properly treated. Omega has been able to do physical training but he’s not able to lift weights which he used to before. The 40-year-old wrestler has been doing physical training, and rehabilitative exercises such as walking and pool workouts. He revealed that Omega is trying to find the best training. Nakazawa said:

“He has been able to do physical training. He is still not able to lift the same weights as before, so he is trying to find the best training that he can do while incorporating rehabilitative elements such as walking and exercising in the pool, and he is working hard toward recovery. He is trying to find the best training he can do at the moment.”

Omega has a significant physical impact and he has no power in the abdomen. It’s a concern whether he will be able to perform in his condition. Thereby, there is no timeline for his comeback. Nakazawa explained:

”That’s right. Since there is no power in the abdomen to begin with, there is a concern about whether or not one can perform in such a state. The impact is physically quite strong, so you never know how it will affect your internal organs. So I can’t say anything about when he will be able to return to work.”

Earlier this year, the former AEW World Champion returned to Dynamite. However, he was brutally attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.

Omega first noticed symptoms following a match in Canada. He had severe abdominal pain that continued even after he returned to his home in Orlando, Florida. He could have landed in danger if he had delayed seeking medical attention. Omega underwent surgery in May. The doctor treated him without invasive surgery and removed about 25 cm of the affected colon.

We will now have to wait and see when Kenny Omega can make his return. We at SEScoops wish him a speedy recovery.