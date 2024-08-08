Kota Ibushi Calls AEW ‘Home’, Assures Comeback With Kenny Omega

Kota Ibushi recently made it clear that he is not leaving AEW and assured the fans about his return with Kenny Omega.

DDT Pro-Wrestling announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the promotion and compete in a trios match teaming up with Danshoku Dieno & Akito to face Tetsuya Endo, Yuki Iino & Yuya Koroku. It will mark his first time competing for the promotion in 7 years. This led to the fans questioning whether he was done with AEW.

- Advertisement -

One fan on social media raised doubt about Ibushi’s status. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion labeled AEW as his ‘home’ and dropped hints about making his comeback with Kenny Omega.

No, my home is AEW. We'll see a full comeback with Kenny.



? — ?? ?? (@ibushi_kota) August 8, 2024

Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega have been one of the most popular tag teams known as The Golden Lovers. They have been KO-D Tag Team Champions, the KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Champions, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

The former IWGP World Champion had been recuperating from an injury and missed almost a year of in-ring action. He made his return to the squared circle at GLEAT’s event at Tokyo Dome City Hall where he faced Daisuke Sekimoto.

- Advertisement -

Kota Ibushi’s last appearance for AEW took place November 15 edition of Dynamite last year. He had joined forces with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to defeat Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family in an eight-person Street Fight.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega has been away from AEW since December last year with diverticulitis. Earlier this year, ‘The Cleaner’ returned to Dynamite but he was brutally attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.