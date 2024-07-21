Match Called Off On 7/20 AEW Collision As Skye Blue Suffers Injury

An unfortunate injury suffered by Skye Blue on the July 20, edition of AEW Collision led to her match against Hikaru Shida coming to an abrupt end. In the second match of the night, Blue started off hot by hitting Shida with a boot but the former AEW Women’s World Champion rallied and sent Blue to the outside with a low kick. Shida hit a crossbody to Blue on the floor and the referee immediately called for medical attention. After a commercial break, it was decided that the match had to be called off.

Skye Blue vs Hikaru Shida was just stopped abruptly due to this dive and Shida was announced the winner.



Best wishes to Skye. ? pic.twitter.com/1NQcJFEDYG — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) July 21, 2024

Blue, who also wrestles in ROH, had to be carried to the back and fans chanted her name in a show of support. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced later on that Blue had suffered an injury to her right ankle.

Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, right now on @TNTdrama!



Our previous match was stopped + @shidahikaru was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to @Skyebyee.

Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we're all wishing her the very best. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2024 - Advertisement -

This is a heartbreaking setback for Skye Blue who just a few weeks ago was in the AEW TBS Championship picture. SE Scoops will continue to follow her situation for updates and we would like to send our best wishes to Skye Blue.