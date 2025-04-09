AEW’s Skye Blue Shares Promising Recovery Update After Severe Ankle Injury

AEW Skye Blue recently provided an update on her recovery after suffering a devastating ankle injury last year. She has now confirmed that she is able to walk again and working towards full recovery.

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Skye Blue revealed that she is recuperating and she is hoping to make her in-ring return soon. Blue said that recovering from an ankle injury is difficult, especially in her case, where her ankle was completely disconnected from her leg. The 25-year old star further stated that she’s getting better every day:

“I’m trying. Healing an ankle is not easy, and especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg. But, hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day.”

Skye Blue was asked about when she’s returning. She confirmed that she was able to walk again which is a positive sign as previously she had to scoot up the stairs. She didn’t reveal when she will manage to return to in-ring competition, she did assure the fans that she is trying her best to do so. She explained:

“I wish I knew, brother . But I’m trying. I’m trying. I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that and I was butt scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst… It was funny.”

Skye Blue had sustained the ankle injury during her match against Hikaru Shida on an episode of AEW Collision last year. Their match was abruptly stopped. Blue suffered the injury after Shida hit a crossbody to Blue outside of the ring and Skye was visibly in pain after the landing.

The medics immediately attended her and she had to be carried backstage. She soon underwent a surgery to fix her ankle and ever since she has been on the shelf.

We at SEScoops wish her a speedy recovery and hope she is able to return to action soon.