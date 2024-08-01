Mercedes Moné & Husband Mikaze File For Divorce

AEW star Mercedes Moné and her husband Sarath Ton have filed for divorce (dissolution of marriage). They were married on August 4, 2016.

Varnado and Ton, a WWE costume designer best known as Mikaze, met in 2010. He’s credited with designing some of the most iconic outfits worn by her former persona, Sasha Banks.

According to records available at the Clark of the Circuit Cort and Comptroller of Seminole County, Florida, the divorce proceedings were filed Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The case is currently open.