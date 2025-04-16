MJF Gloats As AEW Dynamite Surpasses WCW Monday Nitro

The April 16, edition of AEW Dynamite will be a historic show for the company and not just because of the exciting in-ring action promised. The show will mark Dynamite’s 289th episode since launching in October 2019. This show will see AEW Dynamite surpass WCW Monday Nitro, a program that Dynamite is often compared to, which lasted for 288 episodes from 1995 to March 2001.

One person who fans have been able to see for some of Dynamite’s biggest episodes is MJF. Taking to X, the Salt of the Earth reflected on Dynamite reaching the 289 milestone. Not one to stand on ceremony though, the former AEW World Champion argued that Dynamite would not have reached this milestone “without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years.”

What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling.



I’m proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer ?) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative.



And to think none of this… — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) April 16, 2025

AEW Dynamite and WCW Monday Nitro have often been compared given that both shows have served as the most direct competiton to WWE’s TV dominance. While Nitro would ultimately lose their battle, resulting in the company being purchased at a bargain price by Vince McMahon, Dynamite shows no signs of suffering a similar fate anytime soon.

As for MJF, his latest run on Dynamite has seen him attempt to win over the Hurt Syndicate though the group remaisn unconvinced by the former AEW World Champion. And with entry into the faction needing to come from a unaminous decision, it remains to be seen what MJF will have to do to win over MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.