MJF Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers’ Opening Day

All Elite Wrestling’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day on March 27, 2025. The game was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the host venue for All In: Texas, scheduled for July 12, 2025.

All In: Texas will be the first professional wrestling event held at the venue, and is the promotion’s biggest North American show to date. It also marks a significant milestone for MJF, having previously headlined AEW All In: London from Wembley Stadium.

Notably, All In: Texas will face competition from WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on the same night, setting up an intriguing rivalry between the two wrestling promotions.