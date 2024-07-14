MJF Trolls England’s Euro 2024 Final Loss

MJF mocked England’s heartbreaking loss to Spain in Sunday’s UEFA EURO 2024 championship game.

The former AEW World Champion battles Will Ospreay for the International Championship this Wednesday on the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF is back in full-blown heel mode, and mocking English football fans after this loss to taunt Ospreay may be a new low for him.

Ospreay joined his countrymen in showing his support for England on social media.

Win at all costs (cheat if we have too) pic.twitter.com/N9LB4hvPAW — Will Ospreay • ????????? (@WillOspreay) July 14, 2024

After England’s defeat, MJF couldn’t help but use it as an opportunity to play mind games with the disappointed champion. He says Englishmen “can’t win when put under pressure” and simply aren’t equipped to be athletes. He and Ospreay have been exchanging personal attacks for several weeks, but this latest insult shows that Friedman will stop at nothing to antagonize his opponents.

Time and time again, the British prove they can’t win when put under pressure.



Whether it’s the Euro Cup.



Or this Wednesday.



Englishmen just aren’t equipped to be athletes.#EURO2024 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) July 14, 2024

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite 250th episode celebration will feature Will Ospreay vs. MJF, Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose and fallout from Mariah May’s attack on Toni Storm at the end of last week.

THIS WEDNESDAY on @TBSNetwork!



It's #AEWDynamite's 250th Episode! Celebrate with us LIVE from the @SimmonsBnkArena at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/yKdvlhJstJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024