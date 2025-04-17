Naomi Praises Mercedes Moné and Athena After AEW Dynamite Match

WWE’s Naomi has praised the standout performance of AEW stars Mercedes Moné and Athena, following their match on this week’s historic episode of AEW Dynamite.

The episode marked a milestone for Dynamite, surpassing WCW Nitro as the longest-running primetime wrestling show in TNT history. Moné and Athena kicked off the night with a high-profile semifinal clash in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

After the match, Naomi — who has maintained a villainous streak on WWE programming and social media — took a moment to commend both competitors and give them their “flowers.”

The praise highlights the connection she shares with Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, as the two were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and exited the company together in 2022.

The match was notable as the first-ever AEW singles contest between Moné and Athena, and Athena’s first appearance on Dynamite since October 2022. Moné secured the win, handing Athena her first singles loss since joining AEW. With the victory, Moné advances to the tournament final at Double or Nothing on May 25, where she will face either Jamie Hayter or Kris Statlander.

On the men’s side of the Owen Hart Cup, Will Ospreay has reached the final and awaits the winner of Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher.