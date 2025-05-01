Injured AEW Star Back In Action After 8 Months On Dynamite

An AEW star has returned to the ring after long hiatus.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the new Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs competing in a six-man tag match. Their opponents were Rhett Titus & Myles Hawkins, and a returning Nick Comoroto.

Comoroto had been out of action since last August. The 34-year-old had announced back then that he was undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, revealing that he had been wrestling on one leg for almost two years.

The returning star ended up losing the match however, after Powerhouse Hobbs pinned Myles Hawkins with a spinebuster for the win.

Trained by Q. T. Marshall and Dustin Rhodes, Nick Comoroto made his wrestling debut in 2013. He had a short WWE run in 2019 after being signed to a development contract, but Comoroto ended up being one of the names released during the early 2020 pandemic budget cuts.

The wrestling star then made his AEW debut later that year, mostly appearing on Dark the next couple of years. Nick made his ROH debut in 2023 and had been a regular for the promotion before his injury.

The Death Riders showed up after Comoroto’s match tonight to attack the Trios Champions. This attack led to a stipulation being announced for the upcoming Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley title match which you can check out here.